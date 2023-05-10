Buffalo Bills Backers of London react to Bills game in London, provide tips to those making the trip

Watch Now
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 17:16:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be heading across the pond to London, England to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8.

This will be the second game the Bills have played overseas, and their first since 2015 when they lost 34-31 to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

This year's game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Opened in 2019, the stadium was designed by architecture firm Populous, the same group that is designing the Bills new stadium set to open in 2026.

Following the announcement that the Bills would be playing in London, 7 Sports Director Matt Bové chatted with Buffalo Bills Backers of London to get their reaction and some tips for those planning on making the trip. You can watch the full interview above.

