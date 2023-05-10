Buffalo Bills will play Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 8th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark your calendars, the Buffalo Bills will officially play in London, England on October 8th when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 5 matchup. It will take place at 9:30am Eastern time. Despite the location of the game, this will count as a Bills home game for the 2023 season.

To buy general admission tickets to the 2023 London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fans have to register for tickets ahead of time. Registering will give you access to the sale only, it does not guarantee you tickets.

This will be the second game the Bills have played overseas, and their first since 2015 when the Rex Ryan-coached team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unlike their first trip to London, the Bills will play their game in October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Opened in 2019, the stadium was designed by architecture firm Populous, the same group that is designing the Bills new stadium set to open in 2026. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the home of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The stadium seats 62,850 people.

The remainder of the NFL Schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m.