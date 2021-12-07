Buffalo Bills announce WR Isaiah McKenzie among those inactive for Monday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the inactive list for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots.

Inactive for the Bills are wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive end Efe Obada, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

A few hours before inactives were announced, the Bills announced linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown and defensive lineman Star Lotulelei make their return to the active roster after they were both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Zack Moss also makes his return after he was inactive last week.

*DT Star Lotulelei is active for tonight's game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 6, 2021

