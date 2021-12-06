Buffalo Bills LB A.J. Klein placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just hours before the team's big Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills announced linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

