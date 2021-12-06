Watch
Buffalo Bills LB A.J. Klein placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Gary McCullough/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9-6. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:45:39-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just hours before the team's big Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills announced linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

