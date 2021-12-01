How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Monday Night Football game on 7ABC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have arguably their biggest test of the season when they take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Orchard Park, and you can watch it on 7ABC.

Our coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Monday with 7 Eyewitness News at 7, followed by a special edition of Leading The Charge at 7:30 p.m. and Bills-Patriots at 8 p.m.

This is the first time the Bills and Patriots play against each other this season, with another game scheduled at New England on December 26.

The Patriots have won six games in a row and sit atop the AFC East with an 8-4 record, while the Bills are in a wild card spot with a 7-4 record.