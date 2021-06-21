Watch
Buffalo Bills announce Highmark Stadium to return to full capacity this season

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:28:24-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity for this season.

New York State recently reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate that led to the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the lifting of restrictions, NYSDOH confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News last week that Highmark Stadium could return to full capacity with no restrictions other than requiring masks for those who are unvaccinated per CDC guidance.

The Bills released the following statement Monday:

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend home games. Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additional information in regard to other protocols will be released at a later date.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Sunday that the county is rescinding its vaccine requirement for Bills games and other stadium events due to low COVID-19 case numbers.

Due to COVID-19 fans were not allowed to attend any regular season Bills games last season, fans were allowed to attend the two home playoff games in a limited capacity.

