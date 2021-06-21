Buffalo Bills announce Highmark Stadium to return to full capacity this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity for this season.

We're excited to welcome back #BillsMafia at full capacity for the 2021 season‼️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 21, 2021

New York State recently reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate that led to the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the lifting of restrictions, NYSDOH confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News last week that Highmark Stadium could return to full capacity with no restrictions other than requiring masks for those who are unvaccinated per CDC guidance.

The Bills released the following statement Monday:

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend home games. Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals in accordance with CDC guidelines.



Additional information in regard to other protocols will be released at a later date.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Sunday that the county is rescinding its vaccine requirement for Bills games and other stadium events due to low COVID-19 case numbers.

Due to COVID-19 fans were not allowed to attend any regular season Bills games last season, fans were allowed to attend the two home playoff games in a limited capacity.