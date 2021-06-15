New York reopening: social distancing, capacity and other restrictions dropped as state reaches 70% vaccination rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has reached a 70% vaccination rate-- the rate of population that has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine-- allowing for many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the 472nd day of New York State's response to the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed which restrictions would end. The restrictions particularly pertain to social and commercial settings. They include:



Capacity restrictions

Social distancing

Cleaning and disinfection

Health screening

Contact information for potential tracing

Social and commercial settings include gyms, retail, restaurants, theatres, trade and manufacturing, child care, camps, offices and other non-institutional settings.

New York State

Institutional restrictions remain in place, including the following:



Large venues

Schools

Public transit

Homeless shelters

Correctional and healthcare facilities

In addition to the institutional restrictions still in place, unvaccinated individuals are also still required to wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidelines.

On Tuesday, New York's COVID positivity rate was the lowest in the country, at 0.40%.