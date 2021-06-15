Watch
New York reopening: social distancing, capacity and other restrictions dropped as state reaches 70% vaccination rate

Many schools continue to keep students six feet apart in classroom, limiting number of students.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 12:59:10-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has reached a 70% vaccination rate-- the rate of population that has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine-- allowing for many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the 472nd day of New York State's response to the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed which restrictions would end. The restrictions particularly pertain to social and commercial settings. They include:

  • Capacity restrictions
  • Social distancing
  • Cleaning and disinfection
  • Health screening
  • Contact information for potential tracing

Social and commercial settings include gyms, retail, restaurants, theatres, trade and manufacturing, child care, camps, offices and other non-institutional settings.

Institutional restrictions remain in place, including the following:

  • Large venues
  • Schools
  • Public transit
  • Homeless shelters
  • Correctional and healthcare facilities

In addition to the institutional restrictions still in place, unvaccinated individuals are also still required to wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidelines.

On Tuesday, New York's COVID positivity rate was the lowest in the country, at 0.40%.

