Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Poloncarz: Erie County to rescind vaccine requirement for Buffalo Bills games, stadium events

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 14:59:07-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Sunday that the county is rescinding its vaccine requirement for Buffalo Bills games and stadium events due to low COVID-19 case numbers.

The county executive previously mandated in April that you must be vaccinated in order to attend Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games in the fall.

Poloncarz cited the county's zero COVID-19 cases on Friday and four COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The county executive says that the county will re-visit this decision in the future in case it deems it necessary.

Erie County says this decision does not apply to indoor venues that are owned by Erie County, such as KeyBank Center.

Over 69 percent of Erie County residents over the age of 18 have received their first COVID-19 dose.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong