Poloncarz: Erie County to rescind vaccine requirement for Buffalo Bills games, stadium events

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Sunday that the county is rescinding its vaccine requirement for Buffalo Bills games and stadium events due to low COVID-19 case numbers.

Based on few new COVID-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant. pic.twitter.com/DO9echOulB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 20, 2021

The county executive previously mandated in April that you must be vaccinated in order to attend Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games in the fall.

Poloncarz cited the county's zero COVID-19 cases on Friday and four COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The county executive says that the county will re-visit this decision in the future in case it deems it necessary.

Erie County says this decision does not apply to indoor venues that are owned by Erie County, such as KeyBank Center.

Over 69 percent of Erie County residents over the age of 18 have received their first COVID-19 dose.