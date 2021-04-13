Poloncarz: no vaccine means no entry to Bills and Sabres games in the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the county supports returning fans to Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center in the fall.

Poloncarz said the way to allow that is to require all fans and staff to be fully vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, you would not be allowed to enter.

The county executive said there is no need to do mass testing to buy a ticket and you can use the "Excelsior Pass" to show proof of vaccination and enter the venues.

You can apply now to receive your "Excelsior Pass."

You can learn more about the "Excelsior Pass" here.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement:

As we did last year, we will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York state and local government regulations regarding our sporting events.

