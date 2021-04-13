Watch
Poloncarz: no vaccine means no entry to Bills and Sabres games in the fall

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Fans arrive at Bills Stadium as teams warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:27:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the county supports returning fans to Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center in the fall.

Poloncarz said the way to allow that is to require all fans and staff to be fully vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, you would not be allowed to enter.

The county executive said there is no need to do mass testing to buy a ticket and you can use the "Excelsior Pass" to show proof of vaccination and enter the venues.

You can learn more about the "Excelsior Pass" here.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement:

As we did last year, we will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York state and local government regulations regarding our sporting events.

This is a developing story, 7 Eyewitness New will be working to learn more Tuesday evening and will provide updates and information as they become available.

