Buffalo Bills announce 2023 training camp to be held at St. John Fisher University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team will once again head to St. John Fisher University for training camp.

Training camp took place in Orchard Park in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to St. John Fisher last season which led to fans flocking to SJFU to see the team.

'Turkey burger time' was an unexpected storyline during last year's training camp as Bills quarterback Josh Allen put the SJFU turkey burgers in the spotlight.

More training camp details are expected to be announced at a later date.

As we continue on through the offseason, we're just days away from the 2023 NFL Draft which is set to kick off on Thursday.

7 ABC will have you covered with a live draft special that will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sports Director Matt Bove, The Athletic's Joe Buscagalia, and former WGR 550 host Howard Simon.