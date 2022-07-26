ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills training camp is a time for hard work, hours of meetings... and turkey burgers.

As the Bills return to St. John Fisher University for the first time since 2019, players eagerly prepared for their protein-packed patties.

On the first day of training camp Bills quarterback Josh Allen put the SJFU turkey burgers in the spotlight.

"We've got TBT after this, it's turkey burger time. They've got the best turkey burgers here, put a little jalapenos on them, that's the main reason I like coming here," Allen said.

Sports Director Matt Bove went into the dining hall to find the man responsible for the prestigious patties. His name is Joel and he has been serving up award-winning food at SJFU for more than a decade.

He said the product that is served to Allen and the Bills is the same product that is served to students on the SJFU campus, but he would not divulge the secrets that make the patties so succulent. He continued on to say he is working to order more burgers because the supply is not meeting the demand.