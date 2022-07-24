Sunday marked the first time fans were able to get the full Bills Camp experience at St. John Fisher University in Rochester since 2019.

The reserved tickets sold out fast, and the fans were overjoyed to spend a humid day cheering on their favorite players.

"Covid messed up a lot of things for a lot of people, but I'm so grateful that they were able to bring it back here to Rochester because it's not just about me it's about the kids too. This is a kid event," said Benard Smith.

The season ticket holders like Smith were happy to be in a familiar camp atmosphere, but for some fans, it was their first time in attendance.

"It's been really cool, especially being down here out on the field almost next to the players. Tre signed my jersey too, so that was cool," said Matteo Joslyn.

New players like Von Miller, who were added in the off-season, are also embracing the college campus experience of camp, admitting that the fan's excitement is the best part.

"You just want to shake hands, kiss babies, and sign autographs. You really just want to be a pleaser to all these guys. The energy is just so great," said Von Miller.