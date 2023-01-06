Buffalo Bills and NFL to show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team, and the entire NFL, will show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

Friday the Bills announced, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he continues to "progress remarkably in his recovery." The Bills continued on to say Hamlin's neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. He also FaceTimed into the team meeting Friday and told the team “love you boys.”

In a show of support for Hamlin, the NFL announced all 32 clubs will have the option to utilize the following activations:

A pregame moment of support — the NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders, and medical caregivers.

Field painting — All clubs may outline the "3" in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Bills red or blue.

Pregame shirts — During warmups all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3."

At Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park: