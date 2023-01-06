Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, continues to 'progress remarkably'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed and he continues to "progress remarkably in his recovery."

The Bills continued on to say Hamlin's neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.

In addition, the team said Hamlin FaceTimed into the team meeting Friday and told the team “Love you boys.”

On Thursday, doctors from UCMC spoke to the media for the first time and said Hamlin had shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours.

Doctors William Knight and Timothy Pritts even shared that Hamlin had been communicating via pen and paper at the time and his first question— "who won the game Monday night in Cincinnati?"

"The answer is, 'Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life,'" Dr. Pritts said.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen also spoke to the media Thursday for the first time this week.

"The amount of faith, hope, and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing," said McDermott.

When asked about McDermott's leadership after Hamlin's collapse on the field, Allen responded "he was the perfect man in that situation, to handle that type of situation. I can't say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room." Allen continued on to say that you lose sleep, you hurt, and have a lot of shared grief, but getting positive updates eases the pain and tension.

Toward the end of the press conference, reporters asked what the team expect's Sunday to be like at Highmark Stadium and McDermott said knowing the fan base and the connection they have with the team, he thinks it's going to be very emotional for everyone there and unlike anything he has ever seen before.