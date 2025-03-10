Report: Buffalo Bills add versatile edge rusher Michael Hoecht

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was no secret the Buffalo Bills front office needed to address the defensive line and their second move of free agency acknowledges that.

According to NFL Network, the Bills have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive lineman Michael Hoecht. The deal has a maximum value of $24 million.

The 27-year-old Oakville, Ontario native has spent the first four years of his career with the Rams. In 2024, Hoecht started five games but played in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams. Two years ago, he started all 17 regular-season games for Los Angeles.

In his four-year career, he has 13.5 sacks, 180 tackles, and 15 tackles for loss. While he will primarily be used as a pass-rusher, the Rams would often drop Hoecht into coverage and use him in a lot of different defensive scenarios.

Bolstering the defensive line will remain the Bills top priority this offseason. Still, Hoecht is a chess piece that defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and head coach Sean McDermott will surely have fun with.

