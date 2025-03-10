Report: Buffalo Bills to sign former Los Angeles Chargers WR Josh Palmer to three-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer to a three-year deal, reportedly worth $36 million.

Palmer has played in 58 games across four seasons with the Chargers since he was drafted in he third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his four NFL seasons, Palmer has tallied 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had his best season in 2022 when he had 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been active over the last few weeks. He has signed wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Greg Rousseau and quarterback Josh Allen to new deals and released edge rusher Von Miller and punter Sam Martin.

