Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills activate practice window for Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder

Titans Bills Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) is carted off the field during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Titans Bills Football
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 13:21:23-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills announced the team has activated the practice window for safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Hyde and Crowder will both practice Wednesday.

They will not play this week but there is a chance they could return in the future if the Bills win Sunday.

In September Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, announced he would be put on IR with a neck injury he suffered in the Bills matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

In October, Crowder broke his ankle in the Bills matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills