Buffalo Bills activate practice window for Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills announced the team has activated the practice window for safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Hyde and Crowder will both practice Wednesday.

They will not play this week but there is a chance they could return in the future if the Bills win Sunday.

Sean McDermott: you can never count Micah Hyde out. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 11, 2023

In September Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, announced he would be put on IR with a neck injury he suffered in the Bills matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

In October, Crowder broke his ankle in the Bills matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.