Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde out for the rest of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the remainder of the 2022-2023 football season.

According to his agent, Jack Bechta, Hyde will be put on injured reserve Saturday.

Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) September 24, 2022

Bills’ safety Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury, as his agent @jackbechta said. “Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023,” Bechta tweeted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

This decision comes after Hyde suffered a neck injury during Monday nights game against the Tennessee Titans.

Neck injuries are no joke and nothing to take lightly so as devastating as this is for Micah…a healthy return for 2023-2024 will be something to look forward to given the situation — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) September 24, 2022

As of Friday afternoons official injury report from the Buffalo Bills, safety Jordan Poyer is questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins meaning safety's Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin could see an increased role.

