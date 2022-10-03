Report: Buffalo Bills WR Jamison Crowder broke his ankle in Sunday's game against Baltimore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rapoport reports Crowder will have additional tests to see what other damage was done and he will be out indefinitely.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The Bills are now dealing with multiple injuries at the wide receiver position. Isaiah McKenzie also left Sunday's game early and the Bills announced he had a concussion. No further information was provided. In addition, Jake Kumerow missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins.