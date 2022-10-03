Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills WR Jamison Crowder broke his ankle in Sunday's game against Baltimore

Julio Cortez/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) is taken off the field in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 03, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rapoport reports Crowder will have additional tests to see what other damage was done and he will be out indefinitely.

The Bills are now dealing with multiple injuries at the wide receiver position. Isaiah McKenzie also left Sunday's game early and the Bills announced he had a concussion. No further information was provided. In addition, Jake Kumerow missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins.

