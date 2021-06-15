Bills QB Josh Allen to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game vs. Yankees in Buffalo on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make an appearance at Sahlen Field this Thursday, throwing out the first pitch as the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hey Blue Jays Mafia 👀



The Blue Jays made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning, writing "Hey Blue Jays Mafia, QB1 will be throwing Thursday's first pitch!" Thursday's game begins at 7:07 p.m.

The Blue Jays begin a homestand against the Yankees at Sahlen Field on Tuesday night. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will throw the first pitch at Tuesday's game.

Tickets to the series against the Yankees have been in high demand. However, late Tuesday morning, tickets had dropped below $100. The Yankees games are the first at Sahlen Field with expanded capacity. Capacity increases from 35% to 45% starting Tuesday, and will increase again to 80% starting June 24.