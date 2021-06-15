Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills QB Josh Allen to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game vs. Yankees in Buffalo on Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Josh Allen
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 11:57:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make an appearance at Sahlen Field this Thursday, throwing out the first pitch as the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning, writing "Hey Blue Jays Mafia, QB1 will be throwing Thursday's first pitch!" Thursday's game begins at 7:07 p.m.

The Blue Jays begin a homestand against the Yankees at Sahlen Field on Tuesday night. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will throw the first pitch at Tuesday's game.

Tickets to the series against the Yankees have been in high demand. However, late Tuesday morning, tickets had dropped below $100. The Yankees games are the first at Sahlen Field with expanded capacity. Capacity increases from 35% to 45% starting Tuesday, and will increase again to 80% starting June 24.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong