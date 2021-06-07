Toronto Blue Jays to increase Sahlen Field capacity to 80% beginning June 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sahlen Field capacity will be increased to 80% beginning June 24.

The team previously announced overall seating capacity would increase from 35% to 45% beginning June 15.

For the increase to 80% capacity June 24 through July 21, 95% will be fully vaccinated seating sections and 5% will be physically distanced.

"The club once again worked with local officials, including the State Department of Health, to safely open additional vaccinated seating sections in the 100L lower bowl. Select physically distanced seating options, including accessible seating, will still be available in the 100L bowl. The 200L will remain as physically distanced seating pods," a release says.

Tickets for games beginning June 24 through July 21 will go on sale to Buffalo Bisons season ticket holders on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and to the general public Thursday at 10:00 a.m. fans can buy a maximum of four (4) tickets per game.

Guidance on the Blue Jays' website for the seating sections is as follows:

Fully Vaccinated Seating Sections



Fully vaccinated seating sections will have fans seated directly beside other parties.

Fans aged 16 and older sitting in fully vaccinated seating sections must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game.

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated guest in a fully vaccinated seating section; no negative COVID-19 test result is required.

Physically Distanced Seating Sections



Tickets are sold in pods of up to four seats, with each pod spaced a minimum of six feet apart and are available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

Fans sitting in physically distanced seating are not required to present vaccination documentation or a negative COVID-19 test result. There are no fan COVID-19 testing requirements to enter Sahlen Field.

