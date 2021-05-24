Toronto Blue Jays expand fully vaccinated seating at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday additional fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field beginning June 15 for the series against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays say the team worked with local officials to safely increase overall seating capacity from 35% to 45%. For the increased capacity, 66% of seats are in fully vaccinated sections and 34% are in physically distanced pods.

Tickets for seats in the additional fully vaccinated sections (119, 121, 123, and 125) go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

The following guidance is in place for seating in fully vaccinated sections:

Fans are seated directly beside other parties with capacity in these sections at 100%

Fans aged 16 and older must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated seating section

According to the Blue Jays, based on the latest CDC and NYS guidance fans will no longer be required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor seating bowl.

Face coverings are still required when indoors in the following situations:

Suites

Jays Shop

Elevators

Restrooms

Concourse

When fans cannot physically distance from others

The Blue Jays say fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.

Tickets went on sale for the first eight games at Sahlen Field Thursday, the team told 7 Eyewitness News it sold out those tickets.

Tickets for the games at Sahlen Field from June 24 to July 4 go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. and to the general public on June 10 at 10:00 a.m.