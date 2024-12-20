'An unbelievable ride': Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady & Jozy Altidore discuss joining Buffalo Bills ownership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They are the most recognizable faces among the new members of the Buffalo Bills ownership group.

Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and MLS Champion Jozy Altidore, addressed reporters on Thursday for the first time since being welcomed as part of a group of 10 new limited partners in our hometown team.

"It's just been an unbelievable ride and just a great opportunity," said Carter, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, speaking to reporters via Zoom.

"I couldn't be more blessed to have this opportunity and I'm so grateful for it," added Altidore, a former U.S .National Team soccer player and MLS Champion.

"This is just something that we wanted to do and the Bills came to a head and it was just the perfect match with our ties being in Toronto for all three of us," said McGrady, also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

And it's those ties to Toronto that the Bills hope to tap into.

Carter, McGrady, and Altidore spent years living and playing in the Greater Toronto Area, Carter and McGrady played for the Toronto Raptors and Altidore played with Toronto FC. The group believes that experience will come in handy as the Pegulas and the Bills look to expand the fan base in Southern Ontario.

"To be honest, I think it's going to be a really fun part, reintroducing ourselves to that market because we all had wonderful memories there, and now with a different, you know, end game, which is now the Buffalo Bills," said Altidore.

"Back in the day Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith used to come to our games and sit courtside and watch us," said Carter. "You understand what the Argos mean to Toronto, but at the same time, as I mentioned to the Pegula family, it's just, now if you just get those fans to feel wanted and you make them aware of the Bills, you now pique the interest of more people to now pay attention."

The group also hopes to use decades of experience as professional athletes to be a resource for current Bills players and serve as an example for the next generation of athletes when it comes to diversity and inclusion in professional sports ownership.

"This is a great example and inspiration for athletes, or whoever, folks that look like us that want to get involved in ownership and sports franchises," said McGrady. "It's possible, but it's not just about your career and what you do from a performance standpoint. It's also how you carry yourself throughout your career and how professional you are."

"I think when you don't see it a lot, you don't know if you can do it," said Altidore. "I think seeing Tracy, seeing Vince, seeing myself, I think, I hope, that inspires other people watching and young kids say, man, I can do it."

You can watch the full press conference in the video player at the top of the page and our report below.