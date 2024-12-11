Buffalo Bills add Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and other limited partners to ownership group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills ownership group is growing with the addition of 10 limited partners.

The non-controlling partners were approved Wednesday at the

NFL meetings in Dallas, Texas. It marks the first time in franchise history that minority owners have been added.

Buffalo Bills

The new partners include:



Arctos, a private investment firm

a private investment firm Rob Palumbo , Co-managing partner of Accel-KKR

, Co-managing partner of Accel-KKR Sue McCollum , CEO and owner of beverage distribution companies Eagle Brand Sales and Double Eagle Distributing

, CEO and owner of beverage distribution companies Eagle Brand Sales and Double Eagle Distributing Theresia Gouw, Co-founder and managing partner of the venture capital firm Acrew Capital

Co-founder and managing partner of the venture capital firm Acrew Capital Rob Ward , Co-founder, general partner of venture capital firm Meritech Capital

, Co-founder, general partner of venture capital firm Meritech Capital Mike Joo, COO, Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Head of North America Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America

COO, Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Head of North America Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America Tom Burger , Co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Gridiron Capital

, Co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Gridiron Capital Vince Carter , Former NBA player; member of Basketball Hall of Fame

, Former NBA player; member of Basketball Hall of Fame Tracy McGrady , Former NBA player; member of Basketball Hall of Fame

, Former NBA player; member of Basketball Hall of Fame Jozy Altidore, Former US National Team Soccer Player and MLS Champion

According to the Bills, this group includes many people with deep ties to the Buffalo Bills as well as connections to key geographic areas for the organization.

"This has been an incredible journey to add such an impressive and diverse group of limited partners along with a reputable private equity partner in Arctos that has an extensive track record of success with professional sports franchises," said Bills Owner Terry Pegula.