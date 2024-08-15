Watch Now
'A devastating blow': What's next for the Buffalo Bills defense after Matt Milano's injury

Who will step up with Milano out? Watch the video below to find out what the defense will look like to start the season.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is out indefinitely. What does this mean for the Buffalo Bills defense? Sports Director Matt Bove looks at what's next.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second straight season, the Buffalo Bills will try to navigate their path to the playoffs without linebacker Matt Milano.

"Matt's a heck of a football player," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday. "We just saw him work his butt off. He stayed in Buffalo all summer to get back off the leg injury and now this happens, so, it's an unfortunate set of circumstances but I know he's going to handle it well."

But how will the Bills handle this devastating injury to their star linebacker and arguably best player on defense?

Well, this will be a massive opportunity for 2023 third-round pick Dorian Williams. As a rookie, Williams was primarily a special teams contributor and started just two games. As he enters his second season, Williams will be asked to replace Milano on the Bills defense and line up alongside Terrel Bernard.

"Yeah, Dorian's going to do a good job," McDermott said. "He's been making progress and now it's not only his time to step up, but time for all of his teammates around him to step up. It's not just one person's job to try and fill the void left by Matt, you're never going to replace a player like Matt, or Matt's influence, but now it's time for our team to move forward in a resilient manner and pick each other up, and guys like Dorian have to step up."

And the aforementioned Bernard is the best-case scenario for what we could see from Williams in 2024. At this time last season, linebacker was a big concern for the team after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Bernard, who just like Williams, was entering his second season as a former third-round pick, emerged as one of the Bills top playmakers.

To expect a massive leap from Williams similar to Bernard is lofty, but there's no denying the second-year linebacker from Tulane has the tools. During his rookie season, Williams flashed, especially in the run game. Williams needs to improve pass coverage but has the upside to take a big step with more reps and experience.

But even if Williams shines, the Bills defense will sorely miss Milano. His injury combined with the departures of safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will make the Bills defense look like almost a completely different unit.

You can watch Head Coach Sean McDermott's full comments on the injury below.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott responds to Matt Milano's bicep injury

