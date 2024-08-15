Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tore bicep, will be out indefinitely

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and will be out indefinitely.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and will be out indefinitely.

Schefter said Milano will undergo surgery with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove said Milano did not take part in any team drills during the second half of practice on Tuesday. According to Bove, Milano was checked on the sideline by trainers for several minutes but he never left the field and stayed in pads on the sidelines.

"I watched Milano for at least a half an hour to see what exactly was going on. Was very clearly in discomfort. Trainers were stretching/pulling on his left arm. Also saw him get down and do a push up after they worked with him," Bove said.

Milano was already working his way back from a season-ending leg injury he suffered last year.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!