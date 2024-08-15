Report: Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tore bicep, will be out indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and will be out indefinitely.

Schefter said Milano will undergo surgery with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December.

A massive blow before the season has even started. Happened on a routine play in practice. This was the worst case scenario when we were trying to figure out what happened. https://t.co/29LzXul5UR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 15, 2024

7 Sports Director Matt Bove said Milano did not take part in any team drills during the second half of practice on Tuesday. According to Bove, Milano was checked on the sideline by trainers for several minutes but he never left the field and stayed in pads on the sidelines.

"I watched Milano for at least a half an hour to see what exactly was going on. Was very clearly in discomfort. Trainers were stretching/pulling on his left arm. Also saw him get down and do a push up after they worked with him," Bove said.

Milano was already working his way back from a season-ending leg injury he suffered last year.