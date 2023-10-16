5 Observations: Bills beat Giants 14-9, improve to 4-2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Never a doubt, huh? With the game up for grabs from the one-yard line on the final play, the Bills managed to keep the Giants out of the end-zone and secure their fourth win of the season.

5 Observations from Sunday's win:

The last play

Let's start with the last play of the game. Was it a penalty? Probably. But credit to Taron Johnson for making sure Darren Waller didn't come down with the pass. It was an un-timed down and the Bills needed to do anything to ensure the Giants didn't convert. Even if a penalty was called, it would've only cost the Bills half a yard. I'm a bit surprised the Giants didn't hand the ball to Saquon Barkley but they tried that in the first half and it cost them a touchdown.

It was an un-timed down. I guarantee Bills coaches were telling the defense to hold and grab them and do whatever it takes not to let them catch it. What’s the worst that happens? Another DPI in the end zone and they move half a yard closer? — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

Tale of two halves

The first half was not a good outing from the Bills offense. They were held scoreless, snapping a streak of 60 straight halves with at least a point. It was ugly.

But to their credit, they woke up with the game on the line. After another scoreless quarter in the third, the Bills scored their lone 14 points in the final quarter of the game. Josh Allen missed on just one pass in the second half and had two touchdowns, including one ridiculous play to Quinton Morris. After a slow start Allen reminded everyone on that play he's one of the best players in the league. And kudos to Morris for making a nice grab.

Whatever is causing the Bills these slow starts needs to be fixed. Sean McDermott said after the game they need to find ways to get into a rhythm faster. He said essentially the same thing after the London game. The Bills have the pieces to make this work and scored 48 points two weeks ago, but have been flat ever since. The sky isn't falling but it would be wise to have an umbrella handy.

Young players stepping up

In his first career start, Dorian Williams had the third most tackles on the Bills and had a strong outing. Terrel Bernard was also solid, and so was Christian Benford. It was a bit of an up-and-down day for Kaiir Elam but after the game, McDermott called his performance resilient. With all the injuries on defense, the Bills will need to lean on new players and those guys stepped up Sunday allowing just nine points to the Giants.

Ugly win

Usually when you lose the turnover battle by two you'll be on the wrong side of the game. That's especially true when you're out-gained by your opponent. Well, the Bills managed to overcome their shortcomings on Sunday against a banged up Giants squad. Perhaps the result would've been different against a healthier opponent but style points don't matter in the NFL. As Al Davis has always said "just win baby."

Injry updates

Good news on Damien Harris - according to McDermott he has full movement in his body and his scans came back negative. Watching Harris get taken away in an ambulance was a scary sight and it's great to hear some good news on him.

Josh Allen “just had some pictures” in the X Ray room. Throwing shoulder. Says “we’ll be alright” pic.twitter.com/rN909JFXgi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

As for Josh Allen, he had x-rays done after the game on his throwing shoulder. McDermott said those also came back negative and Allen said "we'll be fine." For what it's worth, the injury happened in the second quarter and Allen finished the game.

Next up: Buffalo @ New England, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.