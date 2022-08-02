Watch Now
2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from August 2

WKBW
Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 02, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills were back on the field for training camp Tuesday ahead of a day off on Wednesday.

The big story of the day was safety Jordan Poyer's injury. He left practice with a left elbow injury and the team said the severity of the injury is under evaluation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poyer hyperextended his elbow and is expected to miss “a few weeks," he is expected to be back for the start of the regular season.

Sports Director Matt Bove said the defense had another strong day Tuesday, something that has been common to this point of training camp. Rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard continues to stand out on defense. No update was provided on cornerback Tre'Davious White's status.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie continues to make big plays. We caught up with McKenzie to discuss his expanding role and how the team is approaching the expectations of this season. You can watch the full interview here.

