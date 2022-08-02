Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer leaves practice with elbow injury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer left practice on Tuesday with a left elbow injury. The severity of the injury is under evaluation.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, it looked like Poyer was hit on a run play up the middle and was in a lot of pain off to the side. He was grabbing his left wrist/forearm/elbow area.

He was tended to by trainers on the sideline and after a few minutes, he headed back to the locker room.

Poyer in tons of pain off to the side. He was grabbing his wrist/forearm. Looked like he got hit by either James Cook or an OL on a run play up the middle. He’s still on sideline being tended to by trainers after a few minutes. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 2, 2022