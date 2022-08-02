Watch Now
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer leaves practice with elbow injury

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Monday July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:23:04-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer left practice on Tuesday with a left elbow injury. The severity of the injury is under evaluation.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, it looked like Poyer was hit on a run play up the middle and was in a lot of pain off to the side. He was grabbing his left wrist/forearm/elbow area.

He was tended to by trainers on the sideline and after a few minutes, he headed back to the locker room.

