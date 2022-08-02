Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie ready to seize his opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are opportunities open in the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room and Isaiah McKenzie is ready to seize them.

McKenzie, who switched his jersey number from 19 to 6 in the off-season, has been in a groove so far during training camp making big plays each day. He credits the repetitions, battling and learning from his mistakes.

After he was drafted in the fifth round, 172nd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, McKenzie joined the Bills in 2018. Across his four years with Buffalo, he has played in 53 games and has tallied 95 catches for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 37 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

McKenzie told Sports Director Matt Bove that since he's been with the Bills he's worked to learn all of the wide receiver positions just in case he needs to be plugged in, but he's ready to seize opportunities at the slot position.

You can watch McKenzie's full interview above.