The Save the Michaels facility in Newfane could soon shut its doors as the state moves to end funding, and now a former employee is speaking out to raise concerns about pay and operations inside.

Nicholas Young said he spent nearly two years working as a recovery coach assistant at Save the Michaels before being terminated.

He describes his time there as a chaotic but rewarding environment, but does take accountability for his own mistakes—including being written up for falling asleep on the job. However, he claims that is not what led to his termination.

"I got to see and meet a lot of people directly touching the lives of, you know, persons who had or were in recovery and going through kind of trying to rebuild their lives," Young said.

Young said that during his time there, he and other staff experienced payroll issues, including delayed paychecks. He shared emails from 2025 referencing pay delays and a screenshot of a check he said initially bounced before being reinstated.

WATCH: Former Save the Michaels employee raises concerns as Newfane facility faces closure

Former Save the Michaels employee raises concerns as Newfane facility faces closure

"Sometimes, you know, Sunday, Monday. Even Tuesday, before we would get our payroll, they would issue a like a actual pay stub, but the money wouldn't be available to be deposited into our accounts until Monday or Tuesday," Young said.

These claims come as funding for Save the Michaels is being pulled following state and county oversight.

In February, Erie County confirmed to 7 News that it was pulling funding from Save the Michaels due to "significant concerns regarding longstanding fiscal and operational issues" that raised accountability and oversight questions.

Then, earlier this month, Save the Michaels announced that "without any notice," it learned that the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports chose to end its contracts. In addition, the Save the Michaels facility in Lockport closed its doors.

Now the future of the Newfane facility remains uncertain, where Young said about a dozen residents are currently in recovery.

I reached out to Save the Michaels for comment on these claims. While I am still waiting to hear back from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the agency has previously said it identified serious fiscal and operational concerns and is working with local partners to support those impacted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.