Save the Michaels closes Lockport recovery center after loss of funding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just last week, Erie County confirmed to 7 News that it was pulling funding from Save the Michaels, an addiction services provider, due to "significant concerns regarding longstanding fiscal and operational issues" that raised accountability and oversight questions.

Now, Save the Michaels announced that "without any notice," it learned that the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports chose to end its contracts.

As a result, Save the Michaels said it will no longer be able to provide:



Peer support services

Drop In support services

Transportation to treatment

Linkage to care for individuals seeking recovery

Support to families navigating addiction

"For 15 years, Save the Michaels has been a grassroots organization serving Western New York with compassion, urgency, and lived experience. We have answered tens of thousands of calls and helped thousands enter treatment. We have helped everyone who calls for help. No other organization does the work that we do



We have fully cooperated with all requests from government.

We have new leadership in place.



Despite this, our contracts are being terminated. The new leadership is not being given any chance to move forward.



To discontinue working with a grassroots agency that has made measurable impact in this community for over a decade should concern everyone, not just for us, but especially the individuals and families who rely on these services every single day.



If Save the Michaels has helped you or someone you love, we need your voice now.



Call the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS)

518-457-8299 and let them know about the impact of this decision.



Contact the Governor’s office and your local elected officials.

Ask them to reinstate Save the Michaels’ contracts so that Western New York continues to have recovery services.



This is not just about one organization.

This is about access to treatment.

This is about recovery.

This is about saving lives.



Please share. Please call. Please stand with us.



— Save the Michaels" - Save the Michaels Facebook post

The Investigative Post first reported on the loss of county funding for Save the Michaels on Wednesday and cited a 2024 audit conducted by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports that found that Founder and former CEO Avi Israel gave himself a $25,000 raise and loaned himself $40,000 without proper approvals. Israel has since stepped away from his role as CEO.

Last week, in response to the announcement from Erie County, Save the Michaels provided the following statement from its CEO & Board of Director President:

"Contrary to the reports that are citing outdated and inaccurate information, Save the Michaels operates within the laws and rules of this state. We have helped tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers find and sustain their recovery. We are requesting that the Erie County government provide us with the opportunity to respond to any concerns they may have. To date, they have NOT offered that opportunity. Thank you."

On Monday, a sign on the door of its Lockport location said "Save the Michaels is closed."

WATCH: Save the Michaels closes Lockport recovery center after loss of funding

Save the Michaels closes Lockport recovery center after loss of funding

Chris Harzinski, founder of Creative Restorations, Inc., said his organization is ready to help fill the gap left by the closure. Creative Restorations provides peer-based support and basic needs for individuals struggling with addiction.

"Anytime we lose any resource or any business inside of our community, it's a detriment to our community," Harzinski said. "I feel like there's going to be potentially, folks that need some help and some services that need that attention, and they need those services."

Harzinski's team had already been working on expanding into Lockport, an effort he said will now be even more critical.

"I always tend to stay solution-focused and look at the positives of the situation. So what I see this is allowing us to do as a community, is spread our wings, try to help provide those services to the most needed individuals within Lockport," Harzinski said.

I reached out to the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports and Save the Michaels about the withdrawal of funding, but have not yet heard back.

If you or someone you know needs resources for recovery treatment, additional information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.