Erie County pulling funding from Save the Michaels due to concerns over fiscal and operational issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County confirmed to 7 News that it is pulling funding from Save the Michaels, an addiction services provider, due to "significant concerns regarding longstanding fiscal and operational issues" that raised accountability and oversight questions.

The county provided the following statement to 7 News on the matter:

"Erie County has significant concerns regarding longstanding fiscal and operational issues at Save the Michaels that raised accountability and oversight questions and ultimately informed the County’s decision not to continue funding. At the same time, our priority remains ensuring continuity of care for individuals who relied on these services while working with partners to support a responsible transition.



This decision is about fiscal stewardship and compliance, not about the importance of recovery services. Non-medical transportation and recovery supports remain critical to our behavioral health system. The Erie County Department of Mental Health is actively implementing alternative arrangements to ensure continuity of care for residents who rely on these services."

The Investigative Post first reported on the loss of funding for Save the Michaels on Wednesday and cited a 2024 audit conducted by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports that found that Founder and former CEO Avi Israel gave himself a $25,000 raise and loaned himself $40,000 without proper approvals.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said the county will be conducting its own audit.

Save the Michaels provided the following statement from its CEO & Board of Director President:

"Contrary to the reports that are citing outdated and inaccurate information, Save the Michaels operates within the laws and rules of this state. We have helped tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers find and sustain their recovery. We are requesting that the Erie County government provide us with the opportunity to respond to any concerns they may have.



To date, they have NOT offered that opportunity. Thank you."

Israel stepped away from his role as CEO effective January 1, 2026.