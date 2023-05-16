Siena Poll: Plurality of New York voters approve of state budget

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College Poll found more New York voters believe the recently passed state budget will be good, rather than bad for the state (38-26%).
The five proposals most voters are on board with are:
- $1B for mental health services (80-9%)
- Increasing the minimum wage (64-24%)
- Giving judges more discretion to set bail (59-20%)
- $100M to support abortion providers (59-27%)
- Authorizing the state to penalize or close unlicensed cannabis businesses (58-26%)
Voters are closely divided on new building electrification mandates (40-39%) and expanded film tax credits (38-36%).
Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul's favorability has dipped negative for the first time, (40-45%). That's down from 43-43% in March.
According to the poll, a majority of voters think she is hard working (58-20%), but question her effectiveness (39-39%).
The poll also found the majority of voters views the U.S. Supreme Court unfavorably (37-52%)
That is down from 45-41% in December 2022 and its high, 63-30%, in July 2012.
Per the poll, 57% Republicans view the Court favorably, 65% of Democrats view the Court unfavorably.
And, most Independents view the Court unfavorably (40-49%).