Legislation signed by Hochul to expand access to reproductive health care in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the signing of legislation to expand access to reproductive health care in New York.
One piece of legislation that Hochul signed makes birth control available over the counter and the other piece of legislation the governor signed requires that SUNY and CUNY campuses provide access to abortion medication to their student body.
"As anti-choice extremists and judges continue to roll back abortion rights across the country, we are fighting back here in New York. I am proud to sign these landmark pieces of legislation that protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive health care. Under my watch, I will continue to ensure that New York remains a safe harbor for those in need of care."
- Gov. Hochul