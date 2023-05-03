Legislation to curb unlicensed and illicit sale of cannabis included in New York State budget

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday in an attempt to curb the unlicensed and illicit sale of cannabis across New York State.

The legislation allows the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to assess civil penalties against unlicensed cannabis businesses with fines of up to $20,000 a day and makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license.

In addition, the Office of Cannabis Management's ability to conduct regulatory inspections of businesses will be bolstered and the Department of Taxation and Finance will ensure businesses are paying the appropriate taxes and impose civil penalties where they have not been paid.

"As New York State continues to roll out a nation-leading model to establish its cannabis industry, these critical enforcement measures will protect New Yorkers from illicit, unregulated sales. Unlicensed dispensaries violate our laws, put public health at risk, and undermine the legal cannabis market. With these enforcement tools, we're paving the way for safer products, reinvestment in communities that endured years of disproportionate enforcement, and greater opportunities for New Yorkers."

- Governor Hochul

In April, Governor Hochul launched "Why Buy Legal New York," an education campaign promoting safe and informed purchases of cannabis from licensed stores across New York State. You can learn more about the campaign here.