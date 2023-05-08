New York's $1 billion plan to address the mental health needs of children and adults across the state

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday at the Delavan Grider Community Center to highlight the state's $1 billion plan to address the mental health needs of children and adults across the state.

Included in the FY 2024 budget, the $1 billion multi-year investment includes millions to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units serving those with mental health challenges.

In addition, millions are included to expand mental health services for school-aged children and suicide prevention programs for high-risk youth.

The governor's office said the plan also includes investments in peer-based outreach, closing gaps in insurance coverage for behavioral health services and significantly expanding outpatient services.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers has either personally sought or knows someone in need of mental health care, and our young people are reporting distress at rates unlike anything we've ever seen. My Mental Health Care Plan marks an historic shift in our approach towards addressing mental health challenges, reversing years of neglect to our system and bringing bold investments to ensure that every New Yorker has access to high-quality care. This plan uses an all-hands-on-deck approach that utilizes community resources at every level to meet the needs all New Yorkers in every corner of our state."

As part of her announcement, Gov. Hochul also issued proclamations making May Mental Health Awareness Month and making the week of May 7 to 13, Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.

"Governor Hochul's Mental Heath Care Plan is a thoughtful and comprehensive strategy that will dramatically increase access to mental health services in communities all across the state, including those that have been underserved for many years. The historic initiatives she's championed will help ensure that all of New York's children, adults, and families have access to the mental health support and services they may need." - New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan

Below you can find the specific funding announced as part of the plan:

