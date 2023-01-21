NYS GOP lawmakers visit North Tonawanda to share opposition of Gov. Hochul's natural gas ban proposal

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul's state Scoping Plan, which she released earlier this month, has been met with some push back about it being a bad idea.

GOP lawmakers wanted to make their argument heard, Friday afternoon.

New York State Republican Senate leader Rob Ortt made a visit to North Tonawanda, at Pane's Restaurant, along with Sen. George Borrello and Sen. Mike Norris of the Lockport district.

Their argument is that Hochul has made gas stoves "public enemy number one" and that ridding homes of gas stoves, for the sake of preserving natural gas, is detrimental to the pockets of New Yorkers: for both homes and businesses.

"This is not going to make people's energy and utility bills go down. It's not. It can't because we're going to have to spend $270 billion over 30 years. That's one estimate," Sen. Rob Ortt said. "'There needs to be an investment in the grid'. The grid today can't handle the investment load."

Senator Rob Ortt cited the record storm we had in December where people relied on gas to heat their homes. He said New York needs a diversified energy portfolio and that has to include natural gas.

"All it's going to do is drive up costs in a state that is already considered one of the least affordable states in the country. That's why people are heading to Florida. That's why people are leaving this state," Sen. Ortt said.

The "Climate Act" requires that 70% of statewide electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030 and that the state achieve a zero-emission electricity system by 2040.

Senator Ortt's argument is that it's impossible to reach 0% in our lifetime.

"We're calling on our colleagues in the legislature this cannot happen without a vote in the legislature," Ortt added.

Senator George Borrello, who is also in the restaurant industry says the proposal is "outrageous". This also comes after the restaurant industry has been suffering amid the pandemic.

Republican Senator George Borrello, for the 57th district, said, "The whole idea of our businesses not being able to cook with gas is outrageous and on top of that, who is going to pay for this?"

7 News reached out to Governor Hochul's office on additional information to her proposal ban on natural gas.

The office this released this statement:

"Governor Hochul has been clear that we have to take bold steps on climate to protect the health and safety of our children, and 30 percent of state greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. The equipment phase out proposal would not apply to gas stoves or existing equipment in homes or businesses. We are committed to fighting climate change, all while prioritizing energy affordability and reliability so that we are prepared for all types of extreme weather." Gov. Kathy Hochul Spokesperson

