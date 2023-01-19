'It scares me': Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up. New York State expects its entire climate plan to cost around $270 billion to implement, and there are also major goals to include reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

Orchard Park homeowner, Paul Demeter said he isn't happy to hear about a proposed phase-out of gas appliances.

"I think gas is a good option for a lot of people today," Demeter said.

This worry comes as Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing for a plan that would end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment starting in 2030 while putting an end to installing gas-burning appliances for new homes in 2025.

"It scares me," Demeter said.

At Black Hat Chimney and Fireplace in West Seneca, president Robert Kladke has been with the company since 1986.

"We install gas stoves, fireplaces, wood stoves, wood fireplaces, all kinds of components with the fireplace business," he said.

Kladke said he isn't pleased with the proposal either.

"It would hurt a lot it would probably cost us 50% of our business," Kladke said.

Kladke said he and his team answered up to 700 calls during the blizzard. Each call was to assist customers with operating their fireplaces to stay warm while without power. He said one woman was in tears on the phone.

"She was at probably about 40 degrees in her home and she was crying and she was afraid she was going to freeze to death," Kladke. said.

This phase-out is now receiving pushback from the Erie County Legislature. The legislature unanimously passed a resolution Thursday that opposes the governor's ban.

"At least forty people died in the December blizzard. Many of those victims had lost power in their homes. Some even ventured out to find shelter elsewhere when they had no heat in their own homes," an Erie County Legislature press release read.

“We need to send a strong message to Albany,” said Legislator Christopher Greene (6th District). “In a region with extreme weather patterns, we need multiple energy sources. Natural gas was how many people survived during the recent storm. I’m glad to have sponsored this resolution and happy to have legislature support.”

7 News' Kristen Mirand reached out to Governor's Hochul office about this and received a statement via email.

It is clear that climate-altering emissions are increasing the intensity and frequency of extreme weather, as Western New York has experience first-hand over the past few months. The Hochul administration is taking actions to ensure we are prepared for all types of extreme weather and that we continue on a path to reduce emissions. We remain committed to fighting climate change, all while prioritizing energy affordability and reliability across the state.





Still, this is not enough for homeowners and business owners who worry about what's next.

"I don't understand how they could create such a deadly circumstance," Kladke said.

Demeter added, "I really hope that they really take a step back."