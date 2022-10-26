State lawmakers pushing bill for 'all-electric buildings'

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of advocates and lawmakers are pushing Governor Kathy Hochul to support a new measure that they say will save you money on your energy bill.

State Democratic lawmakers are launching a bill to help you with the cost those bills. It comes at a time when home heating prices are expected to hit all-time highs. That is why lawmakers are introducing the 'All-Electric Building Act.' Senator Brian Kavanagh is one of the senators sponsoring this bill.

"Now what we need to do in New York is pass laws like this that will ensure that we're not investing in fossil fuel technology going forward," Kavanagh said.

This act would require all new builds to use electric only. The legislation would apply to new buildings under seven stories starting in 2024 and larger buildings in 2027. The purpose of this is to limit greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and save you money.

"The average family that builds a home or purchases a newly built home would save money under this legislation compared to how homes are currently across the state with the laws in place today," Max Shron said.

A viewer did reach out to 7 News with concerns about this bill. He said in an email he is worried it would make all natural gas appliances illegal to buy including propane gas grills. 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Senator Kavanagh about this.

"But sort of your ordinary gas grill that you buy and you power with propane would not be effected in anyway," he said.

However, there is interest in addressing current buildings and structures that operate with gas. On the other side of the aisle, there is some pushback.

"I have concerns about the bill," Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan said.

He said the switch comes with significant expense and there is concern over the electric grid being able to handle this.

"The grid is insufficient to handle additional capacity, so we have to be assured first the grid can handle the capacity and that it's reliable," Gallivan said.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt was not available for an interview but sent a statement in response to the bill:

"We should always be focused on ways to invest in our green energy infrastructure – however, the goals must be realistic and attainable. Instead, my colleagues across the aisle continue to put forward radical proposals with little thought and no cost-analysis. Banning natural gas hook-ups, particularly in our Upstate communities, will lead to increased costs at a time when New Yorkers are struggling with record inflation and costs of doing business.”

Meantime, it is now a waiting game to see if this bill get through the House and Senate floors this upcoming session.

