Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.

The New York State Scoping Plan serves as a framework for how the state will go green.

"I don't think it's feasible I don't think it's affordable and it's not realistic," Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan said.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, achieve net-zero emissions, increase renewable energy usage and even electrify millions of homes, businesses and vehicles.

"I am really thrilled with all the fantastic recommendations," Lisa Marshal, director of organizing and advocacy with New Yorkers for Clean Power, said.

Following the devastating blizzard, the idea of going all-electric is something Senator Gallivan said is problematic. 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked how would a city like Buffalo get through a storm if everything is electric.

"They would not. They absolutely would not," he replied, "The storm has shown the problems with relying on just electricity."

Yet, Marshall said if Buffalo had energy-efficient electric heat pumps and buildings with high-efficiency standards, the city would have been better off.

"If you were to lose power, you're going to stay warm for longer. You're not going to have your pipes freeze. So these are very resilient buildings for the increasing severe weather of any kind," she said.

This plan also calls for existing homes with fossil fuel-burning heating units to be replaced by 2030 with a zero-emission system. Understanding, Buffalo has some of the oldest homes, Marshall said it is tricky but doable.

"It's going to take a good investment, but those investments have immediate payoffs for people living in those buildings," she said.

Although Senator Gallivan worries that it will come with a hefty price tag.

"It'll come with a high cost for everybody. Everything comes with a cost, and people are having a hard time affording things now," he said.

Still, discussion is only getting started with this plan that has a long way to go.

"I'm simply saying we need to relook at this plan," Senator Gallivan said.

"It's going to take commitment and that needs to happen one way or another," Marshall said.

7 News did reach out to the Governor's office about this and if the administration is rethinking what the plan lays out. A spokesperson said in an email: