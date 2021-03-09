Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

New York Times: publisher has stopped promoting Gov. Cuomo's book

items.[0].image.alt
Crown Publishing
Cuomo book
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 17:48:03-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's book on the COVID-19 pandemic titled American Crisis, was released on October 13th by Crown Publishing.

According to a report from the New York Times, Crown Publishing has no plans to reprint the or reissue the book and cited the investigation into the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Plans to publish the book were announced in August 2020.

The governor has also has since also come under fire due to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the governor's office for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources