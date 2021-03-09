New York Times: publisher has stopped promoting Gov. Cuomo's book

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's book on the COVID-19 pandemic titled American Crisis, was released on October 13th by Crown Publishing.

According to a report from the New York Times, Crown Publishing has no plans to reprint the or reissue the book and cited the investigation into the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Plans to publish the book were announced in August 2020.

The governor has also has since also come under fire due to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the governor's office for comment, we are waiting to hear back.