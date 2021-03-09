Report: sixth person accuses Governor Cuomo of inappropriate conduct

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Times Union in Albany reports a sixth person has come forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Times Union the woman alleges the governor inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter at the governor's mansion where she was working. According to the report she is a member of the Executive Chamber Staff.

The Times Union says the complaint was reported to the governor's counsel by other employees in the Executive Chamber and was relayed to the attorney general's office.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced appointments to lead the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, NYS Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on the matter:

With yesterday’s announcement launching the independent investigation led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, I am confident everyone’s voice will be heard and taken seriously. I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible. New Yorkers should be confident that through this process they will soon learn the facts. - Lt. Gov. Hochul

Several elected leaders have called on the governor to resign due to the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes as well as the allegations of inappropriate conduct.

During a briefing on March 3, Cuomo said he would not resign. The Governor addressed the allegations directly saying, "I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this." He also repeatedly apologized saying he never knew he was making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Three additional women have come forward to accuse the governor of inappropriate conduct since March 3.

During a conference call Tuesday afternoon the governor responded to a question on the allegations in the Times Union report and said in part:

"I'm not aware of any other claim. As I said last week, this is very simple, I never touched anyone inappropriately. As I said last week I never made any inappropriate advances. I said last week no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable," said Cuomo.

The governor continued on to say he is going to respect the investigation the attorney general is doing and the investigation will get the facts.