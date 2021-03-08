AG makes appointments to lead investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced appointments to lead the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will lead the investigation. They will be supported in the investigation by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts. Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.” - Attorney General James

The Attorney General's Office says the team will be "charged with conducting a thorough and independent investigation of, and the circumstances surrounding, allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo, including his administration's handling of such matters."

A release says this includes but is not limited to: issuing subpoenas and related compliance; examination of relevant documents and records; interviews, including formal depositions; and analysis of data and information pertinent to the investigation.

These are serious allegations that demand a rigorous and impartial investigation. We will act judiciously and follow the facts wherever they lead. – Joon Kim

The people of New York deserve an exhaustive and independent investigation into these allegations, and I am committed to seeing it through. – Anne Clark

The team will report weekly to the Attorney General's Office throughout the investigation and upon the conclusion of the investigation produce a report which will include its findings. The report will be made available to the general public.

NYS Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on the matter Tuesday:

With yesterday’s announcement launching the independent investigation led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, I am confident everyone’s voice will be heard and taken seriously. I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible. New Yorkers should be confident that through this process they will soon learn the facts. - Lt. Gov. Hochul

At least four women have come forward in the past two weeks to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.