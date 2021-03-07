Governor Cuomo faces accusations of inappropriate behavior from another former aide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an article from the Wall Street Journal, another former aide has publicly accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate actions in the workplace.

This is the fourth woman in the past two weeks to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Ana Liss, now 35 years old, served as a policy and operations aide to Mr. Cuomo between 2013 and 2015. She said the actions by Mr. Cuomo were unsolicited and occurred in the first year while she sat at her desk, which was near his office in the Executive Chamber of the New York State Capitol in Albany. WSJ

She says the governor acted inappropriately on a number of occasions while she worked for his office.

A former aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he asked her if she had a boyfriend, called her sweetheart, touched her on her lower back at a reception and once kissed her hand when she rose from her desk. WSJ

Last week Governor Andrew apologized for his actions. He said he will not resign.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt tweeted this on Saturday Night: