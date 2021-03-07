Menu

Governor Cuomo faces accusations of inappropriate behavior from another former aide

Hans Pennink/AP
FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by thousands, the state attorney general charged in a report Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 that dealt a blow to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's oft-repeated claims that his state is doing better than others in protecting its most vulnerable. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 08:28:00-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an article from the Wall Street Journal, another former aide has publicly accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate actions in the workplace.

This is the fourth woman in the past two weeks to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Ana Liss, now 35 years old, served as a policy and operations aide to Mr. Cuomo between 2013 and 2015. She said the actions by Mr. Cuomo were unsolicited and occurred in the first year while she sat at her desk, which was near his office in the Executive Chamber of the New York State Capitol in Albany.
WSJ

She says the governor acted inappropriately on a number of occasions while she worked for his office.

A former aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he asked her if she had a boyfriend, called her sweetheart, touched her on her lower back at a reception and once kissed her hand when she rose from her desk.
WSJ

Last week Governor Andrew apologized for his actions. He said he will not resign.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt tweeted this on Saturday Night:


