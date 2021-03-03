Gov. Cuomo will not resign amid sexual harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

Instead, the governor is asking New Yorkers to wait for the State Attorney General's report before forming an opinion related to the allegations made by three women.

The Governor addressed the allegations directly on Wednesday during his first public appearance in a week, saying, "I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this." He also repeatedly apologized saying he never knew he was making anyone feel uncomfortable.

When asked point blank if he would step aside, specifically in regards to the budget process, Governor Cuomo said he would cooperate with the state AG's investigation and will move forward with the budget process.

The Governor says he has learned an important lesson from all of this and he will be better for the experience.

Over the past week, calls have been growing on both sides of the aisle for the Governor to step aside.

How can New Yorkers trust you @NYGovCuomo to lead our state if you “don’t know” when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff? — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 3, 2021