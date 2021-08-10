New York elected leaders respond to Governor Cuomo's resignation

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New York native, is set to take over as governor and will become the first female governor of New York State.

Several elected leaders across the state have responded to Cuomo's resignation. You can read their statements below.

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.



As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor - Lt. Gov. Hochul

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.



I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her. - NY AG James

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

With today’s announcement New York State has turned the page and will be beginning a new chapter with Kathy Hochul as our 57th governor and the first female governor of our great state. I have known Kathy for decades, having worked with her closely on numerous issues, and I can confirm that she has the work ethic, determination, and skill set to not only succeed in the job but to take the Empire State to new heights. There are many challenges remaining, both in Erie County and statewide, as we continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the recovery and renewal of our economy and communities. Kathy has been involved, active and engaged in these efforts throughout and I now look forward to continuing to work with incoming Governor Hochul, serving our constituents and creating the best New York State possible. - Erie County Executive Poloncarz

Rep. Chris Jacobs

Andrew Cuomo's resignation is long overdue, and needed to move our state government past the multiple scandals he and his staff inflicted on the citizens of New York. Despite his resignation, criminal investigations of the Cuomo administration must continue to ensure justice is served. - Rep. Jacobs (R - NY27)

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera

With the governor’s warranted resignation now behind us, New Yorkers can now take solace in our collective eagerness to restore credibility to the executive chamber.



Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is more than capable of taking on the responsibility of the governor’s seat and to reestablishing dignity to the office. She has spent more than 25 years in government, which began right here in Western New York (and in the 149th Assembly District) with a 14-year stint on the Hamburg Town Board, before becoming Erie County clerk and then a congresswoman. Her experience and travels across the state position her well to understand the needs and issues of all New Yorkers.



Along with my partners in government, I look forward to welcoming the first female governor in the state’s history — a long overdue milestone — working with her to restore trust in Albany, and to push forward on key legislative initiatives that will continue New York’s storied role as a state leader across the nation. - Assemblymember Rivera (D - 149th District)

Senator Anna Kaplan

The COVID crisis continues to present our community with unprecedented challenges on a daily basis, and in this extraordinary moment, New York needs strong leadership in Government to ensure that we overcome those challenges, and build back better and stronger than ever. I believe that our Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is immensely qualified to step into that role on day one and lead New York to brighter days.



Lieutenant Governor Hochul has often been called an Honorary Long Islander because she spends so much time here fighting for issues that matter to us, and standing up for small businesses in our community. I have no doubt that she will continue to fight for us as our next Governor, and I look forward to working with her to ensure our communities are safe, and our recovery is moving forward. - Sen. Kaplan (D - 7th District)

Senator Ed Rath

This afternoon's resignation from Governor Cuomo is a welcomed and necessary relief for those New Yorkers he has harmed and those who continue to look to Albany for leadership amid this pandemic. Harassment has no place in our society, especially at the upper levels of state government.



I continue to call on the State Legislature to ensure that other investigations into Governor Cuomo's malfeasance remain ongoing. New Yorkers who lost loved ones in nursing homes deserve answers. While the Governor has already written his book, let us not write off other avenues where he has betrayed his oath of office. If ongoing investigations by the State Assembly reveal further misdeeds, impeachment must remain a viable option. The State Legislature must uphold its duty to hold Governor Cuomo accountable.



I look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Hochul in her new capacity as the first female Governor in New York State history. As a fellow Western New Yorker, I hope she strives to help New York heal and elevates the voices of upstate New Yorkers long maligned and ignored by downstate leaders. Having served with her at several levels of government, I am confident that her integrity is unwavering. Together, we will continue to navigate the challenges facing all New Yorkers. - Sen. Rath (R - 61st District)

Assemblymember Bill Conrad

This resignation allows us to get back to the work that matters most to New Yorkers, and I am eager to support a constructive partnership between the Legislature and our next Executive, Western New York’s own, Kathy Hochul. Incoming Gov. Hochul has served at every level of government and is an experienced and capable leader. She represents a refocusing of the State’s priorities, most notably our collective recovery from COVID-19.



I wouldn’t call Andrew Cuomo’s announcement reason for celebration. Rather, it was the unfortunate due outcome of an irreparably broken trust. - Assemblymember Conrad (D - 140th District)

Rep. Brian Higgins

From her earliest days as a local official to her time as my colleague in Congress and her service as Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul’s sole priority has always been the people. Kathy is a public servant of integrity who works hard to listen to and deliver for the communities she represents. She will be an excellent Governor and will make New Yorkers proud. - Rep Higgins (D - NY26)

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state. - Sen. Gillibrand (D - NY)

Senator Chuck Schumer

First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York. - Sen. Schumer (D - NY)

Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo made the right decision in sparing New York State a lengthy, costly, and contentious impeachment. His resignation is appropriate, and his departure will allow New York to regain focus on our common enemy, COVID-19, in the ever-changing pandemic landscape brought on by the Delta variant.



I commend and congratulate incoming Governor Kathy Hochul - she has been a tireless advocate for all of us in Western New York and will continue to serve this State with the same tenacity as she has brought to all of her elected positions over the years. I have no doubt she will readily ascend the learning curve from Lieutenant Governor to Governor, and I look forward to working with her and her administration in the future. - Legislator Hardwick (D - 4th District)

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello

While this is a situation that should have never occurred, the governor has acted in the best interest of New Yorkers by stepping down. State government will always be of, by and for the people and I look forward to putting this dark time in New York’s history behind us so we can focus on what really matters, you. - Assemblymember Morinello (R - 145th District)

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government. Governor Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.



Working with Governor Kathy Hochul, the first woman Governor of New York State, we will continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy and face our challenges standing together. Governor Hochul is a dedicated leader, and united, we will get the people’s work done. - Sen. Stewart-Cousins (D - 35th District)

Senator George Borello

After months of scandal, Governor Cuomo finally made the right decision today following months of denial and stonewalling.



New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to the important task of recovering from the damage caused by the pandemic and bad policies from this governor.



Despite his apologies, we won’t forget or forgive team Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes attempts to discredit and undermine the reputations of the 11 courageous women who had the courage to come forward. We cannot and will not forget them or what they endured.



We also won’t forget the countless nursing home residents – our parents, grandparents and friends – who lost their lives to his unconscionable policies.



I look forward to working with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to make a better and safer state for everyone. - Sen. Borello (R - 57th District)

Assemblymember Mike Norris

At last, Gov. Cuomo is allowing the people of New York state to move forward by offering his resignation and ending this dark and difficult chapter in our state’s history.



As a lifelong Western New Yorker, I look forward to working together with our state’s first female governor, Kathy Hochul, to continue to strengthen our region and help our state’s economic recovery. - Assemblymember Norris (R - 144th District)

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt

Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York State government. I hope today also brings some measure of justice to the brave women who had the courage to come forward against a powerful and vindictive political figure.



Over the past year, Andrew Cuomo’s credibility completely fell apart. Now, following his overdue resignation, it will never be repaired. The Governor’s pervasive harassment and coverups cast a dark cloud over our State Capitol and took us away from the important work facing this state.



Andrew Cuomo broke the law, lied about it, and shamelessly smeared the women who came forward. His resignation is welcome, but it stops short of the justice his victims and the people of New York deserve. The FBI, the State Attorney General, and other proper authorities must also be allowed to continue their work investigating all of the possible crimes related to our state’s nursing homes crisis and the Governor’s questionable book deal. The Legislature must examine the Cuomo administration’s many failings in public forums as soon as possible so that these abuses of power will never happen under another administration.



We must also acknowledge the fact that the Democrats in the Legislature failed to hold Andrew Cuomo or his administration accountable, despite our repeated calls to do so.



Well after the numerous credible allegations were made against Andrew Cuomo, Democrats in both the Senate and Assembly stood by him, normalizing his behavior and enabling him to cling to power. I hope those in the Legislature - and other powerful figures around the state - reflect on their own actions in response to Andrew Cuomo’s disturbing behavior. The vocal support and the deafening silence of many helped keep Andrew Cuomo in power far longer than he deserved.



In 14 days we will have our first female Governor. I’d like to congratulate Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Western New Yorker, on becoming the first woman to assume leadership of this state. My fellow Senators and I look forward to working with Governor Hochul as we continue to tackle the issues of rising crime, our state’s struggling economy, and the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus. - Sen. Ortt (R - 62nd District)

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

This has been a tragic chapter in our state's history. Governor Cuomo's resignation is the right decision.



The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment free environment.



I have spoken with Lieutenant Governor Hochul and I look forward to working with her. - Speaker Heastie (D)

Senator Patrick Gallivan

This is a sad day for the State of New York, but I am thankful that Governor Cuomo has decided to step aside for the sake of the residents of our state. It is clear the governor violated his oath of office and can no longer govern effectively. However, the brave women who stepped forward deserve justice and I believe the various investigations of the governor’s conduct should continue to include the improper reporting of nursing home deaths and the improper use of state employees for personal gain.



Moving forward, I wish Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul success in meeting the challenges ahead. She is a fellow Western New Yorker and a respected colleague in government. I look forward to working with Governor Hochul in making New York a better place to live, work and raise a family. - Sen. Gallivan (R - 59th District)

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active.



However, as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to become the state’s first female governor, I hope that the transition of power is transparent, bipartisan and allows the state to get back to work, free of distractions, for its 20 million residents. - Assembly Minority Leader Barclay (R)

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward. - Comptroller DiNapoli (D)

Assemblymember Mike Lawler