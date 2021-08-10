Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul responds to Governor Cuomo's resignation

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced August 3 the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

In his announcement Tuesday, Cuomo said the situation surrounding the allegations will create months of political and legal controversy and he is stepping aside so that government can get back to governing.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New York native, is set to take over as governor and will become the first female governor of New York State.

She released the following statement Tuesday:

I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.



As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor. - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hocul

1994 to 2007 - Hamburg Town Board Member

- Hamburg Town Board Member 2003 to 2006 - Deputy County Clerk: Erie County

- Deputy County Clerk: Erie County 2007 to 2011 - Erie County Clerk

- Erie County Clerk 2011 to 2013 - U.S. House of Representatives- 26th District

- U.S. House of Representatives- 26th District 2015 to present - Lieutenant Governor of New York

In a release a spokesperson said Hochul "will be commenting further in the near future."