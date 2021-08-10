Watch
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul responds to Governor Cuomo's resignation

Mike Groll/AP
FILE - This photo from Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Leaders in the state Assembly announced an impeachment investigation against Cuomo over allegations of sexual harassment, if successful, Hochul would would take over as governor. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Andrew Cuomo, Kathy Hochul
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 10, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, effective in 14 days, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced August 3 the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

In his announcement Tuesday, Cuomo said the situation surrounding the allegations will create months of political and legal controversy and he is stepping aside so that government can get back to governing.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New York native, is set to take over as governor and will become the first female governor of New York State.

She released the following statement Tuesday:

I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.
- Lt. Gov. Kathy Hocul

Hochul will be the first female governor in the history of New York State. She has served in several different roles throughout her political career.

  • 1994 to 2007 - Hamburg Town Board Member
  • 2003 to 2006 - Deputy County Clerk: Erie County
  • 2007 to 2011 - Erie County Clerk
  • 2011 to 2013 - U.S. House of Representatives- 26th District
  • 2015 to present - Lieutenant Governor of New York

In a release a spokesperson said Hochul "will be commenting further in the near future."

