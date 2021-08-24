International Academy rescinding former Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2020 Emmy Award

NEW YORK (WKBW) — In a statement obtained by ABC News the International Academy of Television Arts & Science announced it will rescind former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2020 International Emmy Award.

Cuomo received the International Emmy Founders Award in November 2020 "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world," the International Academy said in November.

Tuesday, the International Academy said it is rescinding the award in light of the New York Attorney General's report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo and "any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

The AG's independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10 due to the allegations, although he has repeatedly denied the findings of the investigation. Monday was his final day in office and former Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor of New York at midnight Tuesday.