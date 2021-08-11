Hochul: "The promise I make to New Yorkers... I will fight like hell for you every single day"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just 13 days, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the 57th governor of New York State. Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned following investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

"I am fully prepared to assume the responsibilities of the 57th Governor of New York," Hochul said.

Hochul said she will build her senior staff and travel the state to meet New Yorkers in the coming weeks. She said her style is to listen first then take action.

"The promise I make to New Yorkers, right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I've always done and always will," Hochul said.

She addressed the toxic work environment described within the Cuomo administration in the Attorney General's report.

"There will be turnover. There will be turnover. That is the description from many witnesses in the Attorney General's report. The governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise in terms of much time. I've been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many of the state capitol. That is what's being reported. I'm going to stand right here, and at the end of my term whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," Hochul said.

Based on the line of succession, Andrew Stewart-Cousins, the majority leader of the New York State Senate, is set to become lieutenant governor. However, Hochul said she will find her own pick.

"I'm cognizant of the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket. I'm going to name someone that I believe the state will be familiar with and will be very proud of," Hochul said.

Hochul said her picks for lieutenant governor and her cabinet will be announced in the coming two weeks.